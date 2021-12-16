Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
RYAM opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
