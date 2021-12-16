Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYAM opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

