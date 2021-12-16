Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

