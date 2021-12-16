Bank of America Lowers Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.