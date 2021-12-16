Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of LUCD opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.