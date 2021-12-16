Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 218,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

