Strs Ohio Sells 164 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

