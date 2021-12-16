Strs Ohio Sells 8,925 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

