Strs Ohio Acquires 262 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.