Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zynex were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

