Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.