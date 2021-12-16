Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,045 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

