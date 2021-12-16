9,756 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 44.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

NYSE:FFC opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

