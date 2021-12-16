1,698 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

