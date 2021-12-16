Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,899 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

