$53.20 Million in Sales Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will post sales of $53.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $26.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $178.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $182.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $278.89 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $307.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.11. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

