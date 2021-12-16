Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Till Capital stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

