Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

