First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First High-School Education Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of FHS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.