Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 28,071 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,071 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 149.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 975.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 197,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,573. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $408.44 million, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

