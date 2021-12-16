Centene Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

