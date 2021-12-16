Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

