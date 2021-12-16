Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.