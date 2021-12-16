Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

ELS opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.