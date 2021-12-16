Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta stock opened at $222.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,837 shares of company stock worth $17,269,904. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

