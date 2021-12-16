Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,171. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $183.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.41. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

