Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 235.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tronox by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tronox by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tronox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.