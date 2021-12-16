6,289 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 863,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

