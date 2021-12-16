Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.40.

PLD opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $163.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

