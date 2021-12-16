Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $212,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.