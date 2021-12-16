JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $40.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

