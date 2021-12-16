IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Critical Survey

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 17.56 $1.37 million $0.48 94.00 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.44 $2.52 million ($0.77) -38.58

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 15.77% 9.44% 8.17% Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99%

Summary

IRadimed beats Orthofix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

