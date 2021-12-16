Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $225,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

