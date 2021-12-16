Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $260,000 Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kaman were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 375.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

