LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.62. LSB Industries shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.