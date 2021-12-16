Scotiabank Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

