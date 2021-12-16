LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $101.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

