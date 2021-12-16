Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE FBHS opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

