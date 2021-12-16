Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

