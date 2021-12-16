Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 6,100 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

