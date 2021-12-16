Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 72.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $246.95 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

