Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 10,700 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 87.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,946 shares of company stock worth $413,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

