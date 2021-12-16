LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

