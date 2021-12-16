Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

