Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $15.65 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

