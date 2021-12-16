Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,646,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ROL opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

