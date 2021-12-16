Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of COO opened at $400.55 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.40 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

