Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 23.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 61.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 63.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average of $273.64. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.86 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,392 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

