Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

