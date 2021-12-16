CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $435.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

