Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.